Foot chase ends in arrest of Decatur teen, gun recovered

DECATUR — Decatur police say they recovered a semiautomatic handgun after a foot chase on the city’s northwest side Monday evening.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said while an officer was on patrol around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of North College, he saw two subjects outside of a residence. One man was sitting on the front porch and the other man was standing in the driveway.

Copeland said when the officer made eye contact with the man standing in the driveway, the subject walked behind the home and ran northbound. The officer pursued the man on West King Street before he hopped a fence at a home in the 400 block of West King.

The officer apprehended the man in the 900 block of East College, Copeland said. During a search along the subject’s path of flight, a 45 caliber semiautomatic pistol was found under a vehicle parked at the home on North College where the man stood in the driveway.

The 19-year-old had over 15 grams of cannabis and was given a notice to appear in court for possession of cannabis by someone under 21 years old. He had active warrants for domestic battery and non-consensual dissemination of sex images.