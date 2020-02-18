Foot chase ends in arrest of Decatur teen, gun recovered

DECATUR — Decatur police say they recovered a semiautomatic handgun after a foot chase on the city’s northwest side Monday evening.
Sgt. Chris Copeland said while an officer was on patrol around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of North College, he saw two subjects outside of a residence. One man was sitting on the front porch and the other man was standing in the driveway.
Copeland said when the officer made eye contact with the man standing in the driveway, the subject walked behind the home and ran northbound. The officer pursued the man on West King Street before he hopped a fence at a home in the 400 block of West King.
The officer apprehended the man in the 900 block of East College, Copeland said. During a search along the subject’s path of flight, a 45 caliber semiautomatic pistol was found under a vehicle parked at the home on North College where the man stood in the driveway.
You have free articles remaining.
The 19-year-old had over 15 grams of cannabis and was given a notice to appear in court for possession of cannabis by someone under 21 years old. He had active warrants for domestic battery and non-consensual dissemination of sex images.
Officers arrested the man, who now faces preliminary charges in connection with the latest incident, which include resisting or obstructing an officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office. Bond has not been set as of Tuesday morning.
2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites