For inmates, threat of coronavirus another form of isolation

Attorneys still can meet with inmates, but can use a video link or sit behind a glass window. All in-house jail programs conducted by outside volunteers have been suspended.

“These changes will be in place until April 10 at which time the current situation will be assessed,” Sandage said.

Macon County

Macon County enacted similar restrictions Friday. "We will be continuously monitoring this constant evolving situation and the visitations will be reinstated as soon as it has been determined it is safe to do so," Brown said.

Earlier last week, Brown said the jail has dealt with other serious public health risks in the past, such as tuberculosis, but the scale and rapid spread of coronavirus makes it a unique challenge.

Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz is reaching out to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency to see how other jurisdictions are operating.

The problem, he said, is that law enforcement can’t wall itself off from the public and still protect the public at the same time.