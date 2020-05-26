Forecast: Storms return Wednesday afternoon

DECATUR — Portions of Central Illinois will experience thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Scattered thunderstorms may be possible beginning Wednesday afternoon and evening. "Some of the storms could be strong ... with gusty winds and heavy downpours," the website stated about the remainder of the week. "Widespread severe weather is not expected, although locally heavy rain is possible."
Throughout the Wednesday, the weather will be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 79 degrees.
