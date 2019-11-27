Forecast: Wind gust of 60 mph possible in Central Illinois; travelers across U.S. brace for unstable weather

The one-two punch made for a double whammy of early wintry weather that threatened to scramble plans for millions of people nationwide during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Those who left early were confronted with icy and snow-covered roads that made it difficult — if not impossible — to navigate and prompted law enforcement in many places not to even try.

“Stay put,” Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman urged drivers in a tweet, even as a stretch of Interstate 70 on the state’s western border with Colorado reopened after temporarily closing Tuesday at the height of the storm.

As of 7:45 a.m., 12 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 4 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport, one of the locations that saw early morning wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, according to the weather service. Eighty-two flights had been delayed at O’Hare, 58 of them arrivals, and 15 flights were delayed at Midway, 10 of them arrivals.

The weather service’s Aviation Weather Center on Twitter previously issued a significant meteorological information alert for most of November, through Wednesday, that warns of severe turbulence for flights over much of the Great Lakes area, including portions of northern Illinois, southeast Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana.