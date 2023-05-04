DECATUR — The forgery and official misconduct charges filed against the fired state official accused of giving former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett an improper break on police training standards were all thrown out by a judge Thursday afternoon.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler ruled in favor of the defense argument that Macon County was an improper venue to consider the charges against Brent A. Fischer, the former director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Fischer’s attorney, Richard D. Frazier, had argued that all the alleged offenses had happened in Fischer’s former office in the State Capitol Building and had nothing to do with Macon County.

Frazier argued that, under law, that meant the Macon County Circuit Court had no jurisdiction to consider the case. Geisler said that, after researching the law and case law, he had to agree, and so a trial on the alleged offenses — three counts of forgery and a single count of official misconduct — could not go ahead.

Geisler also stressed, however, that he was not making a ruling on the evidentiary merit of the charges themselves.

Buffett has never been accused of any wrong-doing.

This story will be updated.

