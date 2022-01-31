Former Charleston cop wanted for sex crimes caught at Mexico border, police report

CHARLESTON — A former Charleston police officer and wanted sex offender, who had been on the run in Mexico, is now back in Coles County after an eight-year international manhunt, police report.

David N. Iwaniw, 42, described as both a former police officer and U.S. Army intelligence officer, had been captured Jan. 11 at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. He was brought back to Coles County on Friday.

Iwaniw had been on the Coles County Sheriff Department’s Most Wanted List on charges of child pornography and two counts of criminal sexual assault. He had been on the run since July of 2014.

A news release said the U.S. Marshals Service Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force had received information by August of 2021 that Iwaniw was living in Mexico. The information was passed to the marshals service International Investigations Branch which liaised with Mexican law enforcement to track and apprehend Iwaniw.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Arizona involvement followed earlier investigative work by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, which includes members of the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Iwaniw accuse him of forcing a 17-year-old girl into having intercourse and recording the encounter while in a "position of authority," that of a police officer, at his residence at time.

The girl also claimed he threatened to harm her if she reported the incident and made her claim on the recording that she was 18 years old and that the sex was consensual, according to records in his case.

According to Charleston Police Department officials, Iwaniw resigned as a police officer after his arrest.

