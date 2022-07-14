Former Decatur high school basketball coach denies grooming student for sex

DECATUR — Now aged 19, a former Decatur student had to explain to a judge how her crush on her high school basketball coach when she was 14 led to the man trying to tempt her into a sexual relationship.

The woman gave evidence Thursday at the start of the bench trial of Dylan W. Nunn, the former freshman girls coach at Eisenhower High School.

He denies two counts of the indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse of the victim in a case that dates back to 2017-2018. He also is pleading not guilty to two counts of grooming: using electronic communications to seduce her into committing sex acts.

Nunn, 30, is defending himself since the lawyer who had been hired to represent him died in February. That meant the woman had to take the stand and be cross-examined by the defendant, who has described her teenage crush on him as entirely one-sided and unreciprocated.

Nunn told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler that the then teenager was penning heartfelt entries in her Hello Kitty Journal from the day she first met him.

"...She wrote in her journal how I was her dream guy, how much she loved me and how she was never going to give up on me and how she was never going to quit," said Nunn.

"From that day her feelings grew and grew and grew ... At some point she decided to take it to the next level and pretend we were in a relationship to which I had no knowledge of. But you will not see one piece of evidence that shows me communicating in an inappropriate way with her."

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz said that is because most of the more salacious messages between the two had disappeared from the Snapchat app they used. She said the girl had sent him a picture of herself in her underwear and that he repeatedly invited her to have sex with him and suggested sexual acts they could perform.

The now grown woman told the court she had never followed through on any of his suggestions.

Giving evidence, the woman said of Nunn "I had a crush on him," and had dreamed of sharing a romantic future with him. Kurtz, seeing the witness clearly looked uncomfortable, told her: "I know this is embarrassing, but how much did you love him?"

"A lot," replied the woman.

Kurtz told the judge the truth is that Nunn knew exactly how his student felt about him. "He was well aware of her feelings and intentions towards him and and returned all of them and, in fact, wanted more and asked for more," Kurtz added.

Thursday's bench trial ran out of time and the judge said it will continue on Aug. 31.

The same woman is also tied to another case that lists her as the victim of grooming and sexual exploitation charges involving former Eisenhower High School softball coach Matthew E. Krause, 30.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and is due to face a bench trial Aug. 16.