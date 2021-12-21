Former Decatur high school coach accused of sex crimes opts for bench trial with no jury

DECATUR — Dylan W. Nunn, the former Decatur high school basketball coach accused of sex crimes involving a 14-year-old female student, will be tried before a judge, not a jury.

Nunn, 30, submitted a written waiver of a jury trial when he appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler on Tuesday.

Defense lawyer Todd Ringel said his client, who had previously been scheduled for a jury trial, now “wanted this to be set for a bench trial in front of your honor.”

Nunn is pleading not guilty to two counts of “grooming”: using electronic communications to seduce a child into committing sex acts. He also denies two counts of indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child. The crimes are alleged to have occurred while Nunn was a freshman girls coach at Eisenhower High School; he had also worked as a school security guard.

Geisler questioned Nunn closely to make sure he understood the jury trial right he was giving up.

“And this is how you would like to proceed today? Are you doing this knowingly and voluntarily?” the judge asked.

“Yes, your honor,” replied Nunn.

When Geisler asked if any special promises had been made to him to persuade him to accept a bench trial, Nunn said: “Just that the bench trial would be set in front of your honor.”

Geisler then accepted Nunn’s choice and scheduled the trial in his courtroom for Feb. 24. Special prosecutor Kate Kurtz told the judge she expected the trial would take about half a day to complete.

The case against Nunn has a link to another set of child sex charges involving former Eisenhower softball coach Matthew E. Krause, 29, who is pleading not guilty to an offense of grooming and of sexual exploitation involving the same student. Krause had also been a teaching assistant at French Academy.

His charges had been scheduled for a jury trial in January but that has been scrubbed and the case is now set for a scheduling conference Feb. 4 before Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith. Krause had filed a motion to dismiss the charges back in August but that was denied after a hearing before Griffith.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.