Former Decatur high school student sentenced for death threat

DECATUR — A former student who sent a Snapchat message saying “Eisenhower High School will die along with every staff member” was sentenced to 24 months probation on Wednesday.

Casey N. Garner, now aged 21, had pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. She was also sentenced to 40 days in the Macon County jail but received credit for time previously spent in custody. Jail records show the defendant was released Wednesday.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler also ordered Garner to undergo a mental health evaluation within 90 days and to complete any “recommended treatment” by May of 2024.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said Garner had been arrested in March of 2020 after police were alerted by Eisenhower High School Assistant Principal Nathan Sheppard.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Klinton Babb, said Sheppard had been sent a screenshot of the Snapchat post made by Garner.

Babb quoted the post as making the death threat and then adding: “... ‘I hope y’all get (expletive) bombed over vacation… And ps for the (expletive) who wanted to fight… I’m not at school anymore so you wanna go now?’

“Nathan advised he was alarmed and disturbed by Casey’s post and that he had a criminal complaint,” Babb added.

The officer said he had arrested Garner the same day and that she admitted making the threat. “Casey advised she did not directly say she was going to bomb the school, but the individuals at the school were going to get what they deserve and get it in the end,” Babb said.

“Casey stated she did not harm anyone or the school and did not know why her statement was so serious.”

Court records show Garner had repeatedly failed to show up for court hearings and warrants for her had been issued at least three times since her arrest. She had last failed to show for a court appearance in January of 2021 and jail records indicate she was found and arrested Saturday and remained held in custody until her Wednesday court appearance.

Judge Geisler further ordered that Garner pay a $250 fee to have her DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the Illinois State Police.