Former Decatur pastor sentenced for sex offense

DECATUR — A former Decatur pastor accused of trying to entice a 15-year-old girl into a sexual relationship is now on probation after admitting the offense of grooming.

Joseph M. Krol, 37, was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court Friday after making the plea as part of a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Robert Wrigley.

Grooming is the offense of attempting to solicit, lure or entice a child to commit a sex act. In return for the plea, prosecutors agreed to drop further charges of solicitation to meet a child, entice a child to remove clothes and obstructing justice by destroying evidence.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Krol had been arrested in October 2021 and the charges date to the time when he was pastor of Galilee Baptist Church. The parents of the victim had turned over her phone to police after becoming concerned over her interactions with Krol.

Sgt. Roger Pope with the sheriff’s office, who signed the affidavit, said evidence gathered from the phone showed Krol playing sexually suggestive games with the girl and seeking nude photos.

Pope pretended to be the child in subsequent conversations with Krol, whom he described as very cautious, asking for the phone to be panned around the room to make sure no one else was present.

“Unsolicited, he sent her a Snapchat video (showing the outline of his genitalia),” said Pope. “He also asked her sexually explicit questions about … her interest in older men.”

Krol was pastoring another church in Rochester when police had arrived at his Dawson home to arrest him. “Prior to answering the door, Krol is seen grabbing his cellphone and manipulating the buttons while standing in the kitchen area,” Pope said.

“Deputies immediately located this phone, but Krol had factory reset the phone in an attempt to wipe all of the data.”

In addition to his probation sentence, Judge Rodney Forbes ordered Krol to register as a sex offender, stay away from the girl and complete sex offender treatment.