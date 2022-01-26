Former Decatur prison food manager pleads guilty to custodial sexual misconduct

DECATUR — The former food service manager at the Decatur Correctional Center appeared in court and entered a guilty plea to a charge of custodial sexual misconduct and a further charge of official misconduct.

Michael S. Williams, 52, of Auburn, told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler he was accepting a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Baku Patel.

The judge, hearing the case Wednesday, then agreed to dismiss 24 further charges alleging custodial sexual misconduct and seven additional counts alleging official misconduct/obstructing a criminal investigation. Geisler scheduled a sentencing hearing for March 31. Williams remains free on bail set at $200,000.

Williams had been arrested at the Decatur Correctional Center by State Police detectives on Sept. 25, 2019. Police said they had been notified of the allegations against Williams in April of that year and the Macon County State Attorney’s Office had approved filing charges Sept. 24.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.