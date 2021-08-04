Former Decatur school security guard goes to prison for 8 years on weapons offenses

DECATUR — A former Decatur Public Schools security guard was sent to prison for eight years on Wednesday after pleading guilty to several firearms offenses.

Jeromy Leggions Jr., 25, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted two offenses of being a felon in possession of handguns. Judge Jeffrey Geisler sentenced Leggions to eight years on both counts, but ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

The sentences were part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Steve Jones that saw several additional weapons charges dismissed along with a charge of dealing in cannabis.

Prosecuting, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Elizabeth Pfohl said Leggions had been caught with a gun in July of 2017 after Decatur police responded to reports of shots fired and stopped a vehicle in which he was a passenger. Pfohl said the driver later admitted to throwing a handgun out the window which had been handed to him by Leggions.

In May of 2020 he had been apprehended by police again and a pat-down search revealed a 9mm handgun concealed in the leg of his pants. And a sworn police affidavit said he was arrested once more in October of 2020 after running from police and was found to be carrying cannabis and had thrown away a 9mm pistol as he fled.

The Decatur School District said back in October 2020 that Leggions had already been suspended from his job earlier that year once the district became aware he had pending weapons offenses against him.

