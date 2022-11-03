Former Decatur teaching assistant and coach pleads to obscenity charge

DECATUR — Matthew E. Krause, the former Decatur Public Schools teaching assistant and high school softball coach who sent a 14-year-old female student a photo of his penis, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of obscenity.

The plea was part of a deal which saw two more serious charges — the sexual exploitation of a child and using electronic means to groom a child for sex — both dismissed in Macon County Circuit Court.

Krause, who had been a teaching assistant at French Academy elementary school and a coach at Eisenhower High School, was punished for the obscenity conviction with a sentence of 24 months probation and a $500 fine.

Obscenity is a Class A misdemeanor and Krause’s conviction does not make the 30-year-old defendant subject to reporting requirements under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

The plea deal for Krause followed a previous court case involving Dylan W. Nunn, 30, a former freshman girls basketball coach at Eisenhower, and the same student.

After his attorney died, Nunn defended himself against two charges of indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of grooming. A judge, in a bench trial in September, acquitted Nunn after ruling the prosecution had failed to meet the burden of proof.

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz prosecuted that case and was also the prosecutor for Krause, who was defended by attorney Hugh Rowden. The defense attorney, in a previous motion, had argued unsuccessfully that a pornographic picture sent only to one person did not meet the legal standard of being a sex offense.

Accepting the plea deal agreement, Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith addressed the prosecution and defense attorneys: “This deal represents a compromise between the two of you based on the outcome of the other case and based on a lot of negotiation between the two of you. Is that a fair statement, counsel?

“Yes, sir,” replied Kurtz. “Agreed, your honor,” replied Rowden.

The plea deal also spared the victim from having to testify and be cross-examined again, which she had endured during the Nunn trial. Kurtz told the court that the Krause plea deal had the consent of the girl victim and her mother.

And in a victim impact statement read out to the court, the mother said her daughter had suffered enough already. In remarks addressed to Krause, the mother said: “You have no idea how embarrassing it was to her to even talk about what happened, and to see all those social media posts slandering my daughter…

“None of this was her fault; you are a grown man and she was just a child…”

The offense dates to a period between Sept. of 2016 and June of 2017 when the mom said her daughter “was going through a rough time not having her father around” and she accused Krause of taking advantage of the victim for his own sexual gratification.

She added: “I will never understand why someone like you, who is supposed to be a role model to children, would do something like that… I hope you get the help you need so that you don’t put another child in the same situation or even something worse.”

Part of Krause’s sentencing included ordering him to undergo any mental health treatment as recommended during his probation term.