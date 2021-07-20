Former Meridian and Bement schools superintendent Daniel Brue sent to prison

URBANA — Disgraced former schools superintendent Daniel Brue was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison Monday for systematically looting more than $300,000 from the Meridian and Bement school districts.

Brue, 48, pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud when he appeared at the United States District Court in Urbana. He was also ordered to repay a total of $343,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors described his crimes, which stretched from 2011 to 2019 when he was caught, as literally robbing his students while he was being paid to take care of them.

“The loss of school funding over so many years is death by a thousand papercuts,” Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey told U.S. District Court Judge Colin S. Bruce.

“It is hard to quantify the what-ifs. Would a child have been excited by reading, or baseball, or the trumpet, if missed opportunities had been made available? What would it have meant to have grass, instead of dirt, on the baseball field? Instead of new textbooks or more teachers for Meridian (which is what taxpayers paid for) Brue’s family went shopping and took vacations.”

Quivey recommended that Brue go to prison for three years and five months and asked for the sentence to begin right away. He even asked for Brue to be led out of the court in handcuffs to make a public statement that crime doesn’t pay.

“Leaving the courtroom in handcuffs sends a message to the defendant that cannot be sent another way,” Quivey told the judge. … “The defendant is a master manipulator and he needs to understand that his manipulation has come to an end. The court must demonstrate that his conduct is unacceptable in society.”

The judge, however, wouldn’t go that far. He allowed Brue’s bond to continue and told him to present himself to the Bureau of Prisons on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. to begin his sentence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier, Quivey had described Brue as a man of “cold calculation” as he orchestrated his fraud by sending false invoices (a total of 78 for both school districts) for school maintenance work done by bogus companies. In Meridian’s case, he even registered a company name — “Ideal Construction” — with the Illinois Secretary of State to cover his tracks.

The long history of fraud unravelled when a Meridian employee became suspicious about how a check was deposited and auditors were called in, followed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

The prosecutor undermined Brue’s character by quoting from an apparent suicide note that had been found in the garbage can of his former Meridian office. The note, to his wife, described her as being ignorant of his crimes which he said he had committed to “give you and the kids (and me to a certain extent) the things they needed and/or wanted.”

He then urged his wife to spend some $250,000 he had stashed away quickly. “I am afraid that you may not get to use this money too fast if the school districts move to take that… money.”

Quivey added: “Even contemplating his own suicide, Brue continued to plot how to hide money from his victims.”

The court documents list Brue as stealing $233,777.74 from Meridian and $76,576.08 from Bement.

Not all the voices at Tuesday’s sentencing were negative, however. Brue has gone on to forge a new career while on bail and been promoted to assistant human resources manager at the JBS USA meatpacking plant in Beardstown, where he lives.

The firm’s Human Resource Director, Chelsee Cornelius, wrote a letter to the court saying it would be worth keeping him out of prison so he could continue in his current job and have more cash to pay the substantial restitution amount.

“If Mr. Brue is incarcerated, it is likely that he would be re-employed at JBS. However, it would most likely be in a production or maintenance role. In these roles, he would have quite a bit less earning potential than the employment that he currently enjoys… I hope that Mr. Brue can continue being a valuable employee at JBS Beardstown.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.