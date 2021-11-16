Former Piatt County man gets 5 year prison sentence on child porn charges

OGDEN — Investigative work by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Decatur police, led to a Piatt County man being sentenced to five years in prison on child pornography charges.

Neal A. Evans, 51, formerly of Piatt County and now living in rural Ogden, was investigated while previously employed in Macon County, according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Michael M. Mihm sentenced Evans on Tuesday when he appeared in court in Urbana. Evans had previously pleaded guilty to the attempted receipt of child pornography and the possession of child pornography, both offenses dating to January of 2018.

Sentencing Evans, Mihm regretted the “significant and long-lasting impact” to the child victims depicted in the images the defendant had possessed.

The case against Evans, and the investigations carried out by the sheriff’s office and city police department, were part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort by the Department of Justice to combat what it describes as an “epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

Recommended for you…

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.