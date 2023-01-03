 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Pla-Mor Lanes in Decatur damaged by storm

DECATUR — The former Pla-Mor Lanes building was damaged by the storm that swept through the Decatur area Tuesday evening.

Pla-Mor Lanes damage

Pictured is the damage to the former Pla-Mor Lanes in Decatur following Tuesday's storm.

Blowing debris from the building at 2121 N. 22nd St. is being blamed for a power outage that impacted more than 300 customers in the area and led to a portion of the roadway being closed.

“The siding blew off (the building)," said Teagan Martin, emergency troubleman for Ameren Illinois. "It took out the power to the substation.” 

The parking lot of the business was littered with building debris, with pieces of insulation from the building having been blown across 22nd Street.

Pla-Mor Lanes damage

Pictured is the damage to the former Pla-Mor Lanes in Decatur following Tuesday's storm.
Funnel clouds seen in Tuesday evening storms but no major damage

The road was temporarily closed from Geddes Avenue to Pershing Road but was reopened after a power line to a street light that was drooping over the roadway was removed. 

Pla-Mor Lanes damage

Pictured is the damage to the former Pla-Mor Lanes in Decatur following Tuesday's storm.

Pla-Mor Lanes, which opened in 1963, closed in 2019. 

Taylor Vidmar and Joseph Ressler contributed to this report.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

