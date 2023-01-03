Former Pla-Mor Lanes in Decatur damaged by storm

DECATUR — The former Pla-Mor Lanes building was damaged by the storm that swept through the Decatur area Tuesday evening.

Blowing debris from the building at 2121 N. 22nd St. is being blamed for a power outage that impacted more than 300 customers in the area and led to a portion of the roadway being closed.

“The siding blew off (the building)," said Teagan Martin, emergency troubleman for Ameren Illinois. "It took out the power to the substation.”

The parking lot of the business was littered with building debris, with pieces of insulation from the building having been blown across 22nd Street.

The road was temporarily closed from Geddes Avenue to Pershing Road but was reopened after a power line to a street light that was drooping over the roadway was removed.

Pla-Mor Lanes, which opened in 1963, closed in 2019.

Taylor Vidmar and Joseph Ressler contributed to this report.