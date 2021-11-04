Forsyth boil order lifted; Oreana's remains in place

FORSYTH -- The boil order for Forsyth has been lifted.
Earlier this week, Forsyth residents were asked to conserve water and to boil any that would be used for drinking or other consumption due to broken water pumps. The pumps have been repaired, and the boil order stayed in place until the water tested as safe, which is now has.
Oreana is still under a boil order until further notice.
What's needed to survive a power outage
Ameren Illinois recommends preparing a storm supply kit to be ready in case of a power outage. It works to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but sometimes it can be out for an extended period of time. In addition to preparing family members, food and water for family pets can be useful, too.
For more information, go to AmerenIllinois.com and click "Outage Center"
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter