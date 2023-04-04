DECATUR — Convicted Forsyth killer Phillip J. Gehrken is now serving his 50 year sentence at the Stateville Correctional Center.

The facility houses the state prison system’s Joliet-based Northern Reception and Classification Center which processes and classifies new inmates like Gehrken, who was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court on March 28.

And, after a new ruling by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith on Tuesday, Gehrken, 54, is going to go right on serving his sentence at 100% for shooting to death his former best friend, 51-year-old Kevin Cooper.

Gehrken, who has never dropped his claim that the July 11, 2021 killing was a case of self-defense, had filed a new motion arguing the 50 year sentence was excessive.

Griffith rejected it but the defendant wasn’t there to witness his latest court set-back himself: he had already been shipped from the Macon County Jail and had arrived at Stateville on March 31.

Griffith said he was willing to postpone Tuesday’s hearing if defense lawyer Monroe McWard wanted his client to be there; the judge noting he’d had previous rulings bounced back on appeal when the defendant had not been present in court when rulings were made.

“I can’t think of anything that we could add that we haven’t already covered, your honor,” said McWard, waiving the need to have Gehrken present. “Maybe it’s a mistake, I don’t know.”

“Well, if it’s a mistake, we’ll try it again,” the judge replied, referring to the appeal’s process.

McWard had then proceeded to argue his motion, saying not only was the sentence over the top, but Griffith had erred in other ways. The defense attorney said he should have been allowed to introduce more witnesses and evidence at the February jury trial to support Gehrken’s claims that the victim was in fact a dangerous, aggressive man.

Assistant State’s Attorney Christina Mullison kept her response brief: “Your honor, the people’s position is that you were right the first time and the sentence was appropriate.”

Making his ruling, Griffith said Gehrken had received a fair trial and he did not find the sentence was excessive. He said Gehrken had “an extensive prior criminal history” and the punishment handed down was only five years over the minimum sentence required by law.

“And I just think, based on all the facts and circumstances, the sentence imposed was appropriate,” the judge added.

The battle continues for Gehrken, however, as McWard announced he would file an appeal with the appellate court. The attorney asked for Griffith to consider appointing a lawyer from the State Appellate Defender’s Office, which represents clients who can’t afford to hire an attorney.

Griffith said he would sign-off on an appeal going forward, but will need some proof Gehrken doesn’t have the money to pay for his own defense.

“I know he owns various properties and farmland and so on and so forth, and I don’t think I can sit here today and make a finding that he is indigent,” said the judge.

McWard said he understood, but added: “...He does have some assets but they are not liquid and he has no cash at this point.”

Griffith set a hearing date of April 21 so he can be shown proof that Gehrken can’t afford to fund his own appeal.

A check of state prison records shows that if Gehrken lives long enough to serve his full sentence, he won’t be eligible for parole until 2071, when he will have reached the age of 102.

