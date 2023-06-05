FORSYTH — A Forsyth man is facing charges he stalked Decatur City Councilman Ed Culp and his wife and was also illegally in possession of live ammunition.

Jonathan W. Hovey, 51, is accused of showing up on the afternoon of May 16 at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center where Culp is the director of training.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Hovey had asked for him by name and made strange statements about wanting to teach while bragging about skill sets that included “being able to hide.”

The affidavit said Hovey claimed he knew Culp because his stepchildren had gone to school with Culp’s son, and Culp is quoted as telling police that he realized he had heard of Hovey.

“Edward was still adamant that he never had contact with Jonathan, but knew who he was because Jonathan had been in the news after he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting young children in McLean County,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Clayton Zilz.

“Edward advised after he realized who he was, he quickly ended the meeting with Jonathan and escorted him out of the building.”

Culp is quoted as saying he watched Hovey drive away in a “baby blue-colored” Mercedes sport utility vehicle. At home and mowing his grass later the same day, Culp said he saw the SUV head up his 250-foot-long driveway to his home before reversing quickly.

Zilz said Culp confronted Hovey and believed the defendant had followed him home from work. Later, he told his wife what had happened.

“Edward advised (she) turned pale and told him that she had received a phone call from a Jonathan Hovey earlier in the day,” said Zilz. “Edward advised he has children and grandchildren and was very distressed about what had taken place with Jonathan and with Jonathan calling his wife.”

Zilz said police later met with Hovey who claimed he had been seeking a job at the training center but “the meeting did not go well.”

Hovey said he had worked out where Culp lived from looking at social media sites and had found his wife’s phone number on the Internet. His call to her cell phone had not been answered.

“Jonathan advised he went to Culp’s house to prove that he was ‘good at finding people’,” Zilz added. “Jonathan acknowledged this was a very bad decision.

“Jonathan claimed he had no ill-intent towards Culp or his family. When officers asked Jonathan how he would feel if the roles were reversed and someone did to him what he did to Culp, Jonathan replied he would be fearful that they were out to get him.”

Hovey was arrested and, when officers searched his vehicle, they found a live 9mm bullet and a live 12 gauge shotgun shell in the glove box; the defendant, who has no FOID card, is quoted as saying he had found the ammunition on the ground.

The charges against him include two counts of the illegal possession of ammunition and one charge of “stalking causing a person distress.”

Zilz said police ran a background check and found that Hovey is currently out on bond related to a charge of rape filed in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hovey was arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court on May 25 and is now being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.

He is due back in court Tuesday where his defense attorney, Mark Morthland, will plead a motion in front of Judge Lindsey Shelton seeking a reduction in the amount of bail.

If Hovey does bond out of jail, the conditions of bail will order him to stay away from Culp, his wife, their home and the law enforcement training center.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park