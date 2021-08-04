Forsyth man denies murder, drug dealing charges

DECATUR — Phillip J. Gehrken appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he is both a murderer and a drug dealer.

Gehrken, 52, is accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin Cooper to death on the evening of July 11 at an address in rural Argenta.

Giving evidence against him at a preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court, Detective Matt Whetstone with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said a search of Gehrken’s Forsyth home after the murder found more than 5,000 grams (11 pounds) of cannabis.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, the detective was asked about the significance of finding that amount of drugs.

“From officers' experience and observation, that amount of cannabis is consistent with what is called a ‘grow operation,' is that correct?” asked Rueter.

Whetstone said it was, and said the quantity of the drug indicated it was not for personal use and was the stock of a drug dealer.

Sgt. Roger Pope Jr., another sheriff’s office detective, said Gehrken had been found with more drugs earlier on June 23 when his sport utility vehicle had been pulled over in Forsyth.

Questioned by Rueter, Pope said police smelled drugs in the vehicle and a subsequent search turned up 6.1 grams of crack cocaine and more than $1,200 in cash and a digital scale.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That amount of currency and crack cocaine is consistent with officers' experience with someone dealing with cocaine sales?” asked Rueter.

“Yes,” replied Pope.

Defense attorney Monroe McWard is representing Gehrken on both the murder and drugs charges and had asked Whetstone if police found a medical marijuana card when they searched his client’s home. The detective replied he wasn’t aware of one.

Questioning Pope, McWard wanted to know why police had taken notice of his vehicle before the Forsyth traffic stop. Pope said he had failed to pull out immediately and appeared to change his mind on what direction he was heading after he had seen a sheriff’s squad car, arousing police suspicion. He was later pulled over for traffic violations, Pope said.

Turning to the murder charge, McWard established that the initial police information about what happened came from people who said they had been informed by Gehrken but hadn’t seen the killing themselves. The detective also confirmed that Gehrken, described as vomiting at the scene, was suffering from a diabetic reaction and had told police he wanted to speak to an attorney.

Evidence from an earlier hearing had suggested Gehrken may offer a defense of self-defense, as he is quoted as telling others that Cooper had physically grabbed him before he fired the fatal shots. Witnesses said the two men had been involved in a bitter dispute over money.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Gehrken on the murder and drug dealing charges and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Sept. 30. Gehrken remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million, meaning he must post a bond of $150,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.