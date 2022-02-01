Forsyth man facing 3 counts of attempted murder ruled not fit to stand trial

DECATUR — Carson A. Hagood, facing three charges of attempted murder, refused to come to court from his jail cell Tuesday and a judge ruled the Forsyth man was mentally unfit to stand trial.

Hagood, 40, is accused of trying to beat and kick to death three women at a Forsyth group home where he was residing Jan. 26. A last update on their condition said the victims were left with critical, life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter had early on raised concerns about Hagood’s mental state. Both Rueter and defense attorney Michelle Sanders told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that they now accepted the contents of a recently commissioned mental health evaluation which stipulated Hagood was in no condition to participate in court proceedings.

Hagood was supposed to be present at Tuesday’s hearing but Macon County Jail staff informed Forbes that the defendant was refusing to come to the courtroom, which has a door that leads directly to an entryway from the jail.

Told that Hagood, who stands 6-feet-4 inches and weighs 340 pounds, was refusing to move, the judge asked jail staff what was going on. He was told Hagood was pretending to be asleep and would not cooperate.

Both Rueter and Sanders then said they were willing to waive an appearance by Hagood. “Finding by the court that the defendant is unfit to stand trial; defendant is committed to the (state’s) Department of Human Services,” said Forbes.

The judge authorized the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail where Hagood has been held with bail set at $2 million, to “transport the defendant as necessary” to allow for his commitment. It will then be up to state medical experts to try and restore his mental fitness.

Forbes scheduled a hearing for March 2 to review Hagood’s progress.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.