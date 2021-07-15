 Skip to main content
Forsyth man in court for rape case hearing in Tennessee

NASHVILLE — A Forsyth man charged with rape and sexual battery of a minor by an authority figure appeared in court in Nashville, Tennessee, for a pretrial hearing Thursday.

Jonathon Hovey, 49, who used to teach in the Unit 5 school system in McLean County, was in court briefly before a new pretrial hearing, known as a “discussion,” was scheduled for Sept. 30. No trial date has yet been set.

An indictment returned by a grand jury in March said the offenses occurred between Nov. 24-25, 2018, in Davidson County, Tennessee. Hovey, who is pleading not guilty, remains free on a $20,000 bond.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

