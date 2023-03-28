DECATUR — Phillip J. Gehrken, the Forsyth man who videoed himself shooting his former best friend to death at point-blank range, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday.

Gehrken, 54, was ordered by Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith to serve the sentence at 100%. He got 25 years for murder and another 25 years because he had used a gun as the murder weapon.

Gehrken killed 51-year-old Kevin Cooper on the evening of July 11, 2021, by shooting him repeatedly in the face during a confrontation on an Argenta business property owned by Gehrken.

The defendant was convicted at a murder trial in February in which jurors repeatedly watched the video that captured the crime. Cooper, his friendship having deteriorated into a bitter dispute over money and other issues, had appeared as the aggressor who had come to fight Gehrken.

Passing sentence, the judge noted that Gehrken can be heard repeatedly telling Cooper that he did not want to fight him.

“But then from there what we have is Mr. Gehrken pulls out a gun while video taping the entire incident, and essentially shoots him in cold blood,” said Griffith. “Certainly it was not self-defense, and the jury did not believe it was self-defense.”

Gehrken, however, continued to plead his case. Reading a statement earlier to the court and speaking in a voice choked with sobs, he had described Cooper as a friend and brother but also a violent man many who knew him had come to fear.

The defendant stuck to his claim that he had no choice but to use lethal force: “... I take full responsibility for my actions,” he added. “But as God is my witness, it was self-defense. Your honor, I am begging you to set aside this verdict and grant me a new trial … this is a total miscarriage of justice.”

Several family members had spoken on Gehrken’s behalf, describing a friendship with Cooper that stretched back more than 30 years and included shared holidays to Disney resorts and family trips.

Karah Gehrken, the defendant’s 27-year-old daughter, said Cooper had even been her godfather. “It breaks my heart Kevin is no longer with us and it breaks my heart even more that it’s at the hands of my own father defending himself …” she added.

The family and friends of Cooper, who leaves two daughters, also spoke before the sentencing and struggled to comprehend how the two men’s friendship could end in savage violence. “I will never understand how you, Phil, could kill a person that you shared so much of your life with,” said Kate Pagel, 52, a friend of both men.

“You grew up together, you owned a business together, you worked together, you traveled together, you partied together and more …”

Pagel said she had, eventually, found it in her heart to forgive Gehrken. But the victim’s sister, Vickie Cooper, 59, said that remained a bridge too far for her.

“I do hope that with the time you have left on this earth, time that Kevin doesn’t get to have, that you will see him in your sleep every night as we do,” said Cooper. “My God says I must forgive you, but I am not there yet. And honestly, I don’t know if I ever will be.”

Defense attorney Monroe McWard, who had recommended a minimum 45-year prison term, filed a motion to reconsider the sentence. The judge said he will hear that motion April 4.

