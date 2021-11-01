Forsyth offers bottled water to residents as water system repairs continue

FORSYTH — Residents of the village of Forsyth can pick up cases of water at the village office as work continues to repair water pumps.

There's a limit of one case of water per household. An identification is required. Elderly or disabled residents can contact the village office for delivery of their case of water.

Forsyth asked residents on Sunday to conserve water due to an issue with the village's water pumps and to boil water used for handwashing, ice, pets, brushing teeth and drinking.

The hope is that the pumps will be fixed by Tuesday, and after that it will be at least 48 hours until the boil order can be lifted, officials said on the village Facebook page. Water must be tested after the pumps are fixed to ensure that it is safe.

Recommended for you…

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.