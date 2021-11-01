 Skip to main content
Forsyth offers bottled water to residents as water system repairs continue

FORSYTH — Residents of the village of Forsyth can pick up cases of water at the village office as work continues to repair water pumps.

The water is available from from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except during the lunch hour of 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The village office is located at 301 S. U.S. 51.

There's a limit of one case of water per household. An identification is required. Elderly or disabled residents can contact the village office for delivery of their case of water.

Forsyth asked residents on Sunday to conserve water due to an issue with the village's water pumps and to boil water used for handwashing, ice, pets, brushing teeth and drinking.

The hope is that the pumps will be fixed by Tuesday, and after that it will be at least 48 hours until the boil order can be lifted, officials said on the village Facebook page. Water must be tested after the pumps are fixed to ensure that it is safe. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

