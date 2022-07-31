Found rounds appear to come from AK-47 assault rifle, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a woman walking in the 2900 block of West Main Street in Decatur early Saturday stumbled across 15 spent rounds and two live rounds of 7.62 x 39mm caliber, the type of ammunition fired by an AK-47 assault rifle.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the discovery was made in the roadway around 5 a.m. He said the rounds appeared to have been run over by passing traffic.

“We had no calls for service out there at all about shots being fired,” said Carroll. “And if it was an AK rifle, that would have woke somebody up because those things are loud.”

One idea is that the casings and rounds were dumped out the window from a passing vehicle.