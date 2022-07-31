 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Found rounds appear to come from AK-47 assault rifle, Decatur police say

  • 0

DECATUR — Police said a woman walking in the 2900 block of West Main Street in Decatur early Saturday stumbled across 15 spent rounds and two live rounds of 7.62 x 39mm caliber, the type of ammunition fired by an AK-47 assault rifle.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the discovery was made in the roadway around 5 a.m. He said the rounds appeared to have been run over by passing traffic.

“We had no calls for service out there at all about shots being fired,” said Carroll. “And if it was an AK rifle, that would have woke somebody up because those things are loud.”

Recommended for you…

One idea is that the casings and rounds were dumped out the window from a passing vehicle.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News