Four COVID-related deaths and 125 new cases reported in Macon County on Tuesday, Decatur schools to remain virtual until at least Jan. 15

"We do continue the planning process for students’ return to in-person learning," Superintendent Paul Fregeau said in a statement. "But as always, we continue to monitor the health and safety of our entire community as we make decisions on when it will be safe for students to return. As we approach the Thanksgiving and holiday season, I implore you to please take every safety precaution you can —wear a mask, wash your hands, stay home as much as possible, and as difficult as it may be, avoid gathering with people from outside your own household. Thank you for your continued vigilance in protecting our DPS Family and our community."