DECATUR — Four people were injured, three seriously, in a crash Sunday night at 22nd and Eldorado streets in Decatur.

According to Decatur police, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Eldorado when it was struck on its driver’s side by Kia Forte traveling southbound on 22nd Street at approximately 7:58 p.m.

Initial investigation revealed the driver of the Kia disobeyed a traffic control device, police said.

Police said the Chevrolet was occupied by a 39 year old male driver from Decatur, a 13 year old female from Decatur, and a 43 year old female from Decatur. All three occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia was a 19 year old male from Decatur. The driver of the Kia sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police said the driver of the Kia had a blood alcohol content .146, nearly twice the legal limit of .08. The driver of the Kia also had cannabis in his system.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash. Traffic was diverted in the hours following the crash.

