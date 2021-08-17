 Skip to main content
Four-way stop coming to Mount Zion intersection

MOUNT ZION — The Village of Mount Zion is converting the intersection of West Main and Broadway streets into a four-way stop with the addition of new stop signs.

In a statement, Village Administrator Julie Miller said the change is designed to make the intersection safer and the stop signs will begin being enforced on Friday, Aug. 20.

“Please use extreme caution while drivers are becoming acquainted with the new signs,” said Miller. “Please observe the signs by coming to a full stop before proceeding in a safe manner.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

