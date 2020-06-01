Fourth person dies after Decatur truck-car crash; coroner identifies victims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The early morning Monday collision between a car and a semi-truck in Decatur claimed a fourth life with the death of a 23-year-old man, according to authorities, who also released the names of all the deceased.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Shonez Harper, 23, of Decatur was pronounced dead in the operating room of Decatur Memorial Hospital at 6:05 a.m. Monday. He died from "closed head trauma and massive internal torso injuries," according to Day.

The other fatalities, also riding in the same car with Harper, were identified as Keithsah C.S. Bowman, 20; Brittany King, 19, both females, and a male, Armani Cooper, 23; all of Decatur. They died from injuries ranging from "traumatic arrest" to internal and head trauma, Day said.

They were in a car that collided with the truck at 2:43 a.m. at Water Street and Grand Avenue. Decatur Police Lt. Jon D. Quehl said the semi was heading north on Water Street and the car was traveling east on Grand Avenue and collided at the intersection controlled by traffic lights.