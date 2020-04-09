You are the owner of this article.
Freeze warning in effect until 9 p.m. Friday across Central Illinois
DECATUR — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday for most of Central Illinois. An additional Wind Advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Thursday.

"Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 (are) expected," the weather service said. "For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph (are expected)."

Gusty winds can blow down unsecured objects and tree limbs as well as power lines. The weather service recommends using extra caution when driving, including those operating a high profile vehicle.

Frost and freeze conditions kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly," the website stated. "Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

