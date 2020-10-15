Freeze Warning issued across Central Illinois

LINCOLN — The National Service in Lincoln has issued a Freeze Warning from 1 to 9 a.m. Friday throughout southern and central Illinois.

Temperatures are expected to reach as low as 30 degrees, according to the weather service.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," the weather service stated.

Temperatures will begin to drop Thursday evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday afternoon may have south to westerly winds, which may produce periods of enhanced fire danger.

"Outdoor burning is discouraged," the weather service stated.

Temperatures will rise into the 60s Friday and Saturday.

Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.