Freezing rain, snow expected in Macon County Tuesday, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — A mix of rain and snow will move across Macon County Tuesday afternoon with gusts of wind up to 29 mph, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Light rain to cont into this afternoon & become a rain/snow mix. As temps fall, the precip will become a wintry mix, mainly along & north of I-70. Snow accums less than 1/2 inch & minor ice accums are possible. Expect slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/0y4bItEDgm— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 4, 2020
Minor snow and ice accumulations are possible, which can create scattered slick patches on roadways, the weather service said.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln said there's a chance of freezing rain then snow tonight as temperatures drop to around 28 degrees.
Snow will occur across the area this week. Light amounts of snow are possible this afternoon & evening; however, most of the snow will occur Wed afternoon & Wed evening. Total snow accums of 2-4 inches appear likely north of I-70 w/ less than an inch expected south of I-70. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/pvN2ISLafF— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 4, 2020
