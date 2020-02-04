You are the owner of this article.
Freezing rain, snow expected in Macon County Tuesday, weather service says
MACON COUNTY — A mix of rain and snow will move across Macon County Tuesday afternoon with gusts of wind up to 29 mph, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Minor snow and ice accumulations are possible, which can create scattered slick patches on roadways, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said there's a chance of freezing rain then snow tonight as temperatures drop to around 28 degrees.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

