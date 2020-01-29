Freezing rain, snow expected throughout Macon County today

7 Day Forecast
MACON COUNTY — Patchy freezing rain is expected in Macon County this morning with areas of light snow this afternoon, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.
Some patches of light snow and freezing drizzle today; while accumulations are minor, scattered slick spots possible. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/FKIYgBwB7K— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 29, 2020
Slippery spots on roads are expected, the weather service said. The National Weather Service at Lincoln advises drivers to use caution while driving and leave extra space between vehicles.
Skies will be cloudy with a high of 40 degrees, the weather service said.
