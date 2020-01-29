You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Freezing rain, snow expected throughout Macon County today
0 comments

Freezing rain, snow expected throughout Macon County today

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — Patchy freezing rain is expected in Macon County this morning with areas of light snow this afternoon, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

Slippery spots on roads are expected, the weather service said. The National Weather Service at Lincoln advises drivers to use caution while driving and leave extra space between vehicles.

Skies will be cloudy with a high of 40 degrees, the weather service said. 

History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding

History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding

A look back at the rains and floods of the past.

1 of 40

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News