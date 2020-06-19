Friday update: Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Macon County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the County Communication Team on Friday, increasing the total number of positives in Macon County to 215.

Officials said 6,352 COVID tests have been conducted in the county. Of the confirmed cases, 150 have been released from isolation, 40 are still in home isolation and three are hospitalized. The county has reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials continue to encouraged residents to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings to limit the spread of the virus.

