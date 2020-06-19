You are the owner of this article.
Friday update: Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Macon County
DECATUR — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the County Communication Team on Friday, increasing the total number of positives in Macon County to 215.

Officials said 6,352 COVID tests have been conducted in the county. Of the confirmed cases, 150 have been released from isolation, 40 are still in home isolation and three are hospitalized. The county has reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials continue to encouraged residents to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings to limit the spread of the virus.

MCHD June 19 infographic

COVID-19 UPDATE: Unemployment rate 15.2 percent in May; state on pace to enter Phase 4 on June 26

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

