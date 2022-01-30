 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gang affiliation argument led to battery incident, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said an argument over gang affiliations led to a Decatur man suffering a cut bottom lip and bruising after he was punched in the face.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the 32-year-old victim, who was interviewed around 4 a.m. Saturday at his home, said he had earlier gotten into a heated argument with his assailant at a city bar.

Earles said the man told police he had then gone out to smoke a cigarette when his assailant followed him outside. “The suspect seemed to think the victim was smirking at him and punched him in the face with a closed fist,” added Earles.

The assailant is being sought on a charge of battery.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

