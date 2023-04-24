MACON — A member of what police described as
“Decatur’s West Side Gang” is quoted as saying he carries a rifle for personal protection when driving through the east side of the city.
A sworn affidavit filed by the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit, which targets
illegal guns, said the 22-year-old man had been found with an AR-15 rifle in his car after a traffic stop on the afternoon of April 19.
Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said the man also had 12 ounces of cannabis in 20 separate plastic bags, typical of street-level drug sales.
Ganley said the rifle was loaded and ready to fire: “The (defendant) stated he carries the rifle for his personal protection while driving through the east side,” added Ganley.
“He said he is a member of Decatur’s West Side Gang and has been since he was 12-years-old.”
Previous police reports have also made reference to an “East Side Gang” which operates in that part of the city, and also a South Side Gang often referred to as “the Moes.”
The man was booked on preliminary charges of armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and dealing in cannabis.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be freed; prosecutors had asked for bail of $200,000.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.
Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35, was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery, but was stable and expected to survive.
2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Lourash
Jeffrey L. Lourash, 57, took a plea deal on April 6, 2023, and admitted the first degree murder of his wife Tabitha Lourash, who was shot to death November 23 in their Warrensburg home. He is due to be sentenced May 31 and faces up to 70 years in prison
Hirstein
Steven L. Hirstein, 43, was arrested March 30, 2023, and booked on preliminary charges of attempted murder for a stabbing attack on his girlfriend. He is also charged with aggravated battery to police after allegedly attacking officers with a knife. He was shot and wounded several times by police but his wounds were not considered serious.
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth, was sentenced to 50 years in prison March 28, 2023, after being convicted of the murder of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper on July 11, 2021.
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams is charged with the attempted murder of a Decatur Police Officer and with being armed with a machine gun. He is due to face trial May 8.
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett is charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting to death the photographer that took his family's Christmas pictures in 2021. He has elected to have a bench trial before a judge but a trial date has not yet been set.
Edwards
Cameron C. Edwards, 19, of Cerro Gordo was sentenced to nine years in prison April 4, 2023, after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of a stolen gun, attempted escape and burglary. He was part of a theft team that stole guns from cop cars.
King-Woods
Traveon Hightower King-Woods, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison March 22, 2023, after he admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. Police said he robbed a victim at gunpoint but then had to flee for his life when the victim chased him in a car. King-Woods accomplice and brother, Amieron L. Barham-Perkins, 20, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge and was sentenced to five years on January 17, 2023.
