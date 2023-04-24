MACON — A member of what police described as “Decatur’s West Side Gang” is quoted as saying he carries a rifle for personal protection when driving through the east side of the city.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit, which targets illegal guns, said the 22-year-old man had been found with an AR-15 rifle in his car after a traffic stop on the afternoon of April 19.

Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said the man also had 12 ounces of cannabis in 20 separate plastic bags, typical of street-level drug sales.

Ganley said the rifle was loaded and ready to fire: “The (defendant) stated he carries the rifle for his personal protection while driving through the east side,” added Ganley.

“He said he is a member of Decatur’s West Side Gang and has been since he was 12-years-old.”

Previous police reports have also made reference to an “East Side Gang” which operates in that part of the city, and also a South Side Gang often referred to as “the Moes.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and dealing in cannabis.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be freed; prosecutors had asked for bail of $200,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

