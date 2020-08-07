Garfield Avenue fire under investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters worked into the early morning hours Friday extinguishing a house fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

According to a news release, firefighters were dispatched to 920 E. Garfield Ave. at 10:52 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find the home ablaze with numerous items burning outside the home as well, including a tree. In addition, there were power lines down in the back yard that were arcing and burning, the release said.

It took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. Crews were on the scene until 1:50 a.m. to ensure the fire was completely out and would not flare back up.

To complicate matters, a call came regarding a kitchen fire in the 800 block of West Olive Street at the same time crews were on the scene on this fire.

“Fortunately, that incident was able to be handled by the three remaining fire companies in the city,” the release stated. No additional information was available on that fire.

The cause of the Garfield Avenue fire is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

