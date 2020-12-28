Evacuation from Mattoon gas leak now lifted, fire chief says.

MATTOON — Evacuations because of a gas leak on the west side of Mattoon have been lifted, Mattoon fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said.

The evacuations were prompted after a gas line leak in the area of Pine Avenue and 25th Street. Homes in an area of several blocks were evacuated until late morning.

Hilligoss said some homes in the evacuation area still have their gas turned off and residents can contact an AmerenIllinois employee at the scene to have it turned back on.

He said that area covers the 2400, 2500 and 2600 blocks of Commercial, Pine, Western and Prairie avenues.

Ameren workers and fire department personnel were seen checking sewer lines for the presence of gas from the leak. Hilligoss said the leak had been sealed on repairs were taking place.

This story will be updated.

