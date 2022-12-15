Get saved for Christmas, and gift yourself with a smoke alarm

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department wants Christmas to come early this year with families giving themselves the one gift that might save their lives all year long: the latest style of smoke detectors with built-in batteries that last for 10 years.

This is no mere festive wish, however. Changes to Illinois law that kick in Jan. 1 mandate that all homes built before 1988 must have the new detectors with their 10-year sealed batteries installed. The only exception is for new homes built after 1988 which the law requires to have hard-wired smoke detectors anyway as part of their structure.

Previously, the law required all homes to have smoke alarms but they were the type that needed frequent battery replacement and were not as sophisticated as the new models with their much longer battery life spans.

The new detectors are more expensive — $15 to $20 — but customers save on avoiding replacement battery costs that might run $40 to $60 over the life of one of the old style detectors.

For those families facing sticker shock at the cost of equipping their home with the new smoke alarms, the fire department also has a special gift for you. Firefighters will come out and assess your needs and situation and, if necessary, equip your home with the new detectors for free.

The Decatur department has already been busy doing that through a program called “Be Alarmed!”, a safety education and installation initiative run by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Acting State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson was in town Thursday at Fire Station One to present the Decatur Fire Department with a plaque saluting its achievement of having installed more than 460 smoke alarms since 2018.

Given modern safety standards, it might be easy to think that firefighters are getting needlessly hot under the collar about all this and enforcing a smoke detector rule that may seem over the top. But Decatur Deputy Fire Chief Dan Kline said that while fire deaths have been on the decline, the lethality of the materials used in modern homes pose significant new fire dangers.

“One breath, one inhalation of toxic smoke of today’s synthetic materials is enough to incapacitate you and eventually kill you,” he said.

“A smoke alarm will provide you with a narrow window of opportunity to safely exit the building … that is because the majority of the deaths are caused by smoke inhalation and not by burns, which is why escape is so crucial.”

Margaret Vaughn, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance/Illinois Firefighters Association government affairs director, said 97 people died in residential fires across the state in 2021.

“Sadly, nearly 70% of these deaths are occurring in homes without working smoke alarms,” she added.

She said those deaths, and many others from previous years, helped spur firefighters to lobby lawmakers to pass the new stringent smoke detector law.

