Girl, 10, dies in Lake Shelbyville drowning

SULLIVAN — Officials on Sunday released details about a Sullivan girl who died at the Sullivan beach at Lake Shelbyville.
Janiya Bennett, 10, was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m. Saturday in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Emergency Room after she drowned while swimming and was retrieved from the water by emergency responders, said Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers.
"It's really a tragedy. The girl was only 10 years old," Schniers said.
Sullivan schools Superintendent Ted Walk called it "a horrible tragedy" on the district's Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
"The loss of a student is all of our biggest fears and the reality of this tragedy is setting in. As parents, the loss of another student or your child’s peer is not something most of us are prepared for," Walk said.
The superintendent thanked all of the first responders, particularly the Sullivan Police Department, Sullivan Fire Department, Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie County Dive Team, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their prompt and professional efforts for all involved.
Walk said an area crisis team composed of local school psychologists, school social workers, and school counselors will be working with the district in the days to come.
He said they will provide counseling and support services to students and any staff members that are in need. He said they hope to finalize and release details on Monday on how families can access these services once that plan is fully developed. Walk said they will continue to assess the need for additional emotional support moving forward.
"Children grieve in a multitude of ways and in varied amounts of time. As we continue through this challenging process, please feel free to contact the school if you notice that your child is having difficulty," Walk said. "We will work together, as a team, to provide the needed support and care for your child."
