Girl, 10, dies in Lake Shelbyville drowning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — Officials on Sunday released details about a Sullivan girl who died at the Sullivan beach at Lake Shelbyville.

Janiya Bennett, 10, was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m. Saturday in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Emergency Room after she drowned while swimming and was retrieved from the water by emergency responders, said Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers.

"It's really a tragedy. The girl was only 10 years old," Schniers said.

Sullivan schools Superintendent Ted Walk called it "a horrible tragedy" on the district's Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

"The loss of a student is all of our biggest fears and the reality of this tragedy is setting in. As parents, the loss of another student or your child’s peer is not something most of us are prepared for," Walk said.

The superintendent thanked all of the first responders, particularly the Sullivan Police Department, Sullivan Fire Department, Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie County Dive Team, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their prompt and professional efforts for all involved.