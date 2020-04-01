Going on a toilet paper run? You might notice new precautions at Decatur stores

Employees appeared to be capping the number of people who were allowed in the store. A manager declined to explain what was happening to a reporter, other than to say it was a method of social distancing, and referred questions to the company's media relations department. A spokeswoman for Walmart was unable to provide any information about steps being taken at the Decatur stores beyond the companywide initiatives of extra cleaning, temperature checks and other measures.

Samantha Leathers, 35, from Maroa, said she had to wait outside for just a few minutes before she went in to shop, but she understood why.

“It’s not very busy,” she said about the store. “And I get it. It’s social distancing.”

Walmart also said this week that it would send masks and gloves to all stores, clubs and distribution centers, and any employee who wanted to wear them could do so. The company said it was stressing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to its more than 4,000 employees: keep a 6-foot distance between themselves and others, wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and stay home with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher.

Individual stores are able to add other precautions, such as controlled entrances, the company said.