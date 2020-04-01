Going on a toilet paper run? You might notice new precautions at Decatur stores

DECATUR — As their employees are engaging with the public, national grocery store chains have stepped up safety measures as many states also enforce their own rules for stopping the spread of coronavirus.
Chains like Walmart, Kroger, Target and Dollar General began shortening their hours weeks ago to allow employees time to do extensive cleaning each night and to restock after days filled with high demand. Many have also instituted special shopping hours for seniors and others at risk from severe illness from the virus.
Walmart earlier this week said employees will have their temperatures taken with infrared thermometers before they begin work each day. Kroger has installed partitions at cash registers to protect employees and planned to offer them masks and gloves.
Some individual stores are taking other steps. At Walmart Supercenter on Prospect Drive, customers on Wednesday afternoon were told to wait, 6 feet apart, before being allowed in to shop after another customer left.
Employees appeared to be capping the number of people who were allowed in the store. A manager declined to explain what was happening to a reporter, other than to say it was a method of social distancing, and referred questions to the company's media relations department. A spokeswoman for Walmart was unable to provide any information about steps being taken at the Decatur stores beyond the companywide initiatives of extra cleaning, temperature checks and other measures.
Samantha Leathers, 35, from Maroa, said she had to wait outside for just a few minutes before she went in to shop, but she understood why.
“It’s not very busy,” she said about the store. “And I get it. It’s social distancing.”
Walmart also said this week that it would send masks and gloves to all stores, clubs and distribution centers, and any employee who wanted to wear them could do so. The company said it was stressing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to its more than 4,000 employees: keep a 6-foot distance between themselves and others, wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and stay home with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher.
Individual stores are able to add other precautions, such as controlled entrances, the company said.
Although customers did not have to wait to enter the Walmart Supercenter on Maryland Avenue, east of Decatur, they were limited to the south entrance for entering and exiting the store. The incoming and outgoing customers are separated by yellow caution tape.
At Kroger, employees may soon begin wearing protective masks and gloves, spokesman Eric Halvorson said. Last week, the company requested government assistance in providing all grocery workers, after health care workers, with access to protective masks and gloves.
Kroger company has installed plexiglass partitions at cash registers to further promote physical distancing. The partitions were installed at checkout lanes, pharmacy counters and other businesses located in the stores.
“We are also installing educational floor decals to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters,” Halvorson said.
Decatur resident Cynthia Young, 47, shopped at two stores on the north side of Decatur on Wednesday afternoon to get needed supplies. Walmart had her cleaning supplies. Brettwood Village Kroger supplied her with groceries. She said she saw Walmart employees wiping down counters, both self-service and cashier areas. “They were taking the employees' temperatures too,” she said.
Young said it is important for her to abide by the rules as well.
“I’ve been staying home as much as I can,” she said. “I don’t go out unless I have to.”
