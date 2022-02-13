Good Samaritan cops end up arresting two men stuck in the snow, police report

DECATUR — Police who went to the aid of a motorist and his passenger marooned in the snow in Decatur ended up arresting both men on weapons charges, a sworn affidavit said.

A Macon County Sheriff’s Office patrol had noticed the men’s car “stuck in the snow” on the night of Feb. 2 at the intersection of West Green Street and North Fairview Avenue.

“As I walked up to the vehicle, I could smell a strong odor of cannabis emitting from the vehicle and the two occupants,” said the affidavit, signed by Deputy Toby Walter. “Both occupants of the vehicle were not able to provide me with a driver’s license or photo identification.”

Walter said one of the men, who were both aged 19, turned out to have an outstanding Decatur Police Department warrant for cannabis possession and was arrested and handcuffed.

Asked if he had any weapons on him, Walter said the man told police he was armed and officers removed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his coat pocket; the gun was loaded and equipped with an extended 24 round magazine. Two sandwich bags filled with cannabis were found in his pockets as well, police report.

The other man is then described as telling deputies he was also armed, and officers recovered another loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol fitted with a 17-round magazine.

“It should be noted that neither (of the two men) had an active FOID or Concealed Carry License,” added Walter.

Both men were arrested on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that both men are free after making $5,000 bond payments on bail set at $50,000 each; prosecutors asked for bail to be set at $100,000 each.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

