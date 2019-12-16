Grab your sled! More snow to blanket Macon County Monday afternoon

MACON COUNTY — It's not done snowing yet.

Meteorologist Ed Shimon from the National Weather Service in Lincoln said the snowfall equated to 5 ½ inches as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday in Mount Zion.

Macon received six inches of snowfall Sunday night, the highest amount in Macon County as of Monday morning.

Another band of snow will spit up to three more inches in the Macon County area this afternoon, Shimon said.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said a high of 31 degrees is expected Monday, with a low temperature dipping to 21 degrees.

