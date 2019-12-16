Grab your sled! More snow to blanket Macon County Monday afternoon

MACON COUNTY — It's not done snowing yet.
Meteorologist Ed Shimon from the National Weather Service in Lincoln said the snowfall equated to 5 ½ inches as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday in Mount Zion.
Another round of snow is expected for portions of central Illinois this afternoon and evening, favoring areas south of Havana to Bloomington. Snow will shift east into Indiana overnight, then expect dry weather to prevail the remainder of the week. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/xXfXcrQnko— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 16, 2019
Macon received six inches of snowfall Sunday night, the highest amount in Macon County as of Monday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
Another band of snow will spit up to three more inches in the Macon County area this afternoon, Shimon said.
More snow is expected across portions of central Illinois. The axis of heaviest snow is expected south of the I-72/Danville corridor this afternoon/evening where an additional 3-6 inches of snow may fall. Snow amounts will quickly taper off with a sharp cutoff north of I-72. pic.twitter.com/BpA6dQleO1— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 16, 2019
The National Weather Service at Lincoln said a high of 31 degrees is expected Monday, with a low temperature dipping to 21 degrees.
Brrr! All-time snowfall records
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites