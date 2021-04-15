 Skip to main content
Greenswitch Road repair scheduled
DECATUR — The northbound lane of Greenswitch Road north of Mound Road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Friday for a manhole cover repair.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted into the southbound left-turn lane. The repair is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Monday, April 19.

Motorists should expect delays while construction is underway.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

