Greenswitch Road repair scheduled

DECATUR — The northbound lane of Greenswitch Road north of Mound Road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Friday for a manhole cover repair.
Northbound traffic will be rerouted into the southbound left-turn lane. The repair is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Monday, April 19.
Motorists should expect delays while construction is underway.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at the construction of Interstate 72
April 1969
April 1970
Area Highway projects given $1.4 million
Aug. 1972
Central Illinois to Receive $65 million for Interstates
Dec. 1975
Feb. 1973
July 1969
July 1972
June 1972
June 1976
March 1969
March 1975
May 1974
Nov. 1971
Nov. 1973
Oct. 1972
Sept. 1975
Sept. 1976
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter