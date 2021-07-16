 Skip to main content
Greenswitch Road to close starting Monday

DECATUR — Greenswitch Road between East Mound and East Boyd roads will be closed daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, July 19.

Burdick Plumbing will be performing a water main and water service installation. The work is expected to conclude by Aug. 6. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

