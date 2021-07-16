Greenswitch Road to close starting Monday

DECATUR — Greenswitch Road between East Mound and East Boyd roads will be closed daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, July 19.
Burdick Plumbing will be performing a water main and water service installation. The work is expected to conclude by Aug. 6. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.
Remember Decatur Celebration 2000? Here's a look back in photos
That's a wrap
Wrapping up
The fun begins
Centerstage at the celebration
That's a wrap
Taylor Dayne
Taylor Dayne
The Dramatics
Meat carving
Richie Havens
Baseball greats feel at home
Gun lock distribution
Ready for rain
Eddie Money
Ice cream
One-man band show
Rain or shine
Umbrella protection
Rain cancels parade
Dreary weather
Downpour
Scrambler
Mr. Potato Head
The Tokens
Carnival fun
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter