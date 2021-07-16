Greenswitch Road to close

DECATUR — Greenswitch Road between East Mound and East Boyd roads will be closed daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, July 19.
Burdick Plumbing will be performing a water main and water service installation. The work is expected to conclude by Aug. 6. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Valerie Wells
Education Reporter
Education reporter for the Herald & Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today