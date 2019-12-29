Group focuses on beating the stress for Macon County first responders

The intervention team averages three calls a year. “But at the end of the school year we had eight,” Davis said.

Fire chief Gambrill has been with the local CISM team since the beginning. He was part of a similar group that existed more than 10 years ago. “But this group has a lot more resources, people, expertise in a wide variety of fields,” he said.

The peer support is an important aspect of the team, according to Gambrill. “Police are more likely to talk to police than they are paramedics or firefighters or mental health professionals,” he said.

Gambrill has been a firefighter for 52 years and has witnessed trauma. He found post-support versus no support is important to a first responder’s recovery. “It’s night-and-day difference,” he said. “Back when I started at 17, it was ‘suck it up, buttercup.’ If you can’t deal with it, get out.”

Approximately 30 years ago, Gambrill began to see a change in the mentality. First responders were leaving the profession or committing suicide. “Once you have a critical incident, and that stress is there, if you don’t deal with it and you just shove it down, it will just stay there and come out in various ways,” Gambrill said. “But talking about it makes a difference.”

