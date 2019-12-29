Group focuses on beating the stress for Macon County first responders

DECATUR — Traumatic stress is a concern for anyone.
“Emergency service people always have that feeling that they have to be invincible and you can’t show weakness,” said Steve Gambrill, Harristown fire chief. “But we’re all human.”
First responders are the initial caregivers during a tragic incident. They often witness the same tragedy or aftermath that witnesses do.
Macon County first responders have a resource they can turn to after a trauma. The Critical Incident Stress Management Team is an international organization created to assist others with the experiences, to vent emotions and to learn about stress reactions and symptoms
The primary job for the stress management team is to listen, according to Tim Revis, Macon County CISM team member.
“We do what we typically call a debriefing,” he said. “It’s up to the individual agencies that we work with to request assistance.”
Approximately 24 to 72 hours after the incident, a group from the team will meet with those affected by the trauma. “After no more than three sleeps,” said team member Ralf Pansch. “When you sleep your brain is processing information. So you don’t want too much time to go by.”
Long-term stress characteristics include withdrawal, agitation, drug addiction, alcoholism and physical ailments.
“You don’t want too much time (to go by) so that it’s not fresh anymore,” Revis said.
CISM volunteers train mental health professionals, chaplains, medical teams, first responders and peers, or someone from the professional’s occupation. If a police officer witnesses an incident, another police officer from the CISM team is part of the debriefing, Pansch said.
Those who are able to utilize the services of the CISM team witnessed a critical incident, including a fatality, violence or other traumatic event. “The kind of event that would overwhelm a person’s normal abilities,” Pansch said.
Situations could include shootings, deaths of teachers or students, emergency room events or other abnormal situations. “Where outside forces come in,” Pansch said.
According to the volunteers, the local CISM team averages two calls a month, but five times a week is not unheard of.
The discussions include the personal experiences. “What they see, hear and feel,” Pansch said.
The Macon County CISM team began meeting a year ago. Tara Ulis, a licensed clinical coordinator, has witnessed traumas among families. “But I noticed that the medical staff needed a little extra assistance after certain traumas,” she said.
Ulis provided her service to the emergency room staff, then added emergency medical technicians, firefighters and police officers. “Clearly they came from a trauma,” she said.
The team visits areas throughout Central Illinois. The goal is to recognize an incident “abnormal to our subculture,” Ulis described the trauma. “For a civilian, seeing a car accident can be traumatic. For EMS workers or firefighters, they are used to that. But if it is a horrific accident involving multiple family members or a child, they will recognize the incident and call one of our team members.”
According to the CISM International website, the team members provide mental health support, emotional support and psychological first-aid within hours of the crisis.
The local team has 31 CISM volunteers. Team members receive the same 16-week training. “But we all bring our specialty to the group,” Ulis said.
A few members receive extra training to work in the schools. The Decatur Area Critical Incident Stress Team is specific to students, teachers and administrators. Mental health professionals and security officers are part of the group. Large fights, unexpected deaths or active shooters are a few of the incidents in which the team may be called.
Macon/Piatt Special Education Behavior Consultant Rise’ Davis may get one of those calls. “If we have a tragedy such as a bus accident or a car accident involving a teacher or death of a student, then we do a post-vention,” she said. “There we provide services for the staff and the students, depending on what the issue is.”
The intervention team averages three calls a year. “But at the end of the school year we had eight,” Davis said.
Fire chief Gambrill has been with the local CISM team since the beginning. He was part of a similar group that existed more than 10 years ago. “But this group has a lot more resources, people, expertise in a wide variety of fields,” he said.
The peer support is an important aspect of the team, according to Gambrill. “Police are more likely to talk to police than they are paramedics or firefighters or mental health professionals,” he said.
Gambrill has been a firefighter for 52 years and has witnessed trauma. He found post-support versus no support is important to a first responder’s recovery. “It’s night-and-day difference,” he said. “Back when I started at 17, it was ‘suck it up, buttercup.’ If you can’t deal with it, get out.”
Approximately 30 years ago, Gambrill began to see a change in the mentality. First responders were leaving the profession or committing suicide. “Once you have a critical incident, and that stress is there, if you don’t deal with it and you just shove it down, it will just stay there and come out in various ways,” Gambrill said. “But talking about it makes a difference.”
