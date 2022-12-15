Gun charges join drug charges for Decatur man

DECATUR — Legal problems keeping piling up for Decatur man Jamaal A. Jackson.

The 30-year-old defendant, already pleading not guilty to charges filed in February that accuse him of being a drug dealer, was arrested again Nov. 11 after a high speed car-chase and booked on weapons charges, Decatur police report.

A sworn affidavit said the latest arrest came after members of the police Community Action Team, which targets gun and drug crimes, had Jackson under surveillance.

He was seen driving away from a bar in the 2200 block of East Wood Street and police said he fled from them after an attempt was made to pull his vehicle over for traffic infractions just after 11 p.m.

“During a majority of this pursuit, the vehicle was observed traveling in excess of 110 mph,” said Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit.

Ganley said police stopped the chase after the pursued vehicle ran a red light at North 22nd Street and East Pershing Road but the chased car didn’t end up getting too far.

“We observed the vehicle crash into landscaping in a yard in the 3000 block of E. Robin Drive,” added Ganley. “We approached the vehicle and observed two subjects fleeing on foot… Jamaal continuing fleeing until Officer Errett deployed his Taser which struck Jamaal."

Ganley said a search of the flightpath taken by Jackson and his passenger, later identified as Samuel A. Lee, resulted in the recovery of two, fully loaded handguns.

Jackson has since been charged with two counts of armed violence and two counts of being an armed habitual criminal. He is due in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 28; he is free after posting a $20,000 bond on bail set at $200,000.

Court records show he was previously released Feb. 9 after posting the same bond on the same bond amount following his earlier arrest on charges of being a drug dealer.

That followed a raid on his home by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and its Emergency Response Team. Police said they caught the defendant in possession of eight pounds of cannabis and nearly seven ounces of cocaine, the cocaine having a street value of about $19,000. Jackson also had more than $5,700 in cash in his possession when arrested.

Jackson is due to face a jury trial Jan. 10 on charges of dealing in cocaine and cannabis and a further count of resisting police.

Samuel Lee, meanwhile, denies two charges of armed violence, a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon and a further count of dealing in cannabis. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Jan. 23 and remains in custody at the Macon County Jail in lieu of bail set at $150,000, requiring him to post a bond of $15,000 to be released.

