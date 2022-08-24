Gun death of 14-year-old among fatalities probed by coroner's jury

DECATUR — A Macon County Coroner’s jury returned verdicts of homicide Wednesday in two Decatur gunshot deaths — one of them involving a 14-year-old girl victim who had been on a visit to Decatur.

The jurors also returned accidental verdicts in two road crash deaths in the city, both involving extreme rates of speed.

The child who died was Te’Arra Moore from Chicago, felled by a gunshot wound to the back around 2 a.m. July 31 as she fled a blaze of gunfire that broke out following a party in the 2800 block of North Dineen Street.

Giving evidence, Decatur Police Detective Martin St. Pierre said officers recovered some 40 shell casings at the scene from fired 9mm and .40 caliber rounds. Witnesses had described seeing multiple shooters.

St. Pierre said evidence showed that Te’Arra, visiting with friends, had tried to flee when the firing started but only staggered a short distance before she collapsed and died. And, responding to questions from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, the detective said the child was not involved in the trouble and had just tried to run to get away from it.

“She was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time?” Day asked. “Correct,” replied St. Pierre.

The investigation into death continues and no arrests have been made.

The second gun death the jury examined was the July 24 killing of Tiebryis May, who was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 4:31 a.m. after being dropped off there with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detective Bryan Kaylor with Decatur police said the crime scene turns out to have been an illegal gambling establishment in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street. May, 22, had been gambling there earlier when a dispute broke out with another man. Both May and the other man were armed, Kaylor said, but fought with each other physically until May was shot with a gun that had been dropped and picked up by third man who opened fire.

That man, Jackie G. Deberry, 46, is being held in the Macon County Jail and has pleaded not guilty to three alternate counts of murder in May’s death.

The first of the road crash deaths probed by the jury was the July 15 fatality involving Decatur motorcyclist Timothy Hart, 33. He died when his northbound machine on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive collided with a vehicle turning in front of him at the Mound Road intersection; the motorcycle's speed was estimated at close to 120 mph at impact.

Decatur Police Officer James Pinney, an expert crash investigator, said the velocity of the motorcycle was calculated from vehicle data recordings and other information from the scene.

He told the jury it appeared Hart may have been trying to beat a yellow light when he roared through the intersection. And it may have been that the other vehicle was trying to beat the light, too, but Pinney said there was no way the other driver could have anticipated the approach of the motorcycle at such an extreme rate of speed. The speed limit at that spot was 40 mph.

The second vehicle fatality also involved speed, although mystery surrounds exactly what happened in the death of Ray G. Guthrie, 57, who died July 15 around 11 p.m. in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Another Decatur police traffic crash expert, Officer Todd Cline, said Guthrie, from Ferguson, Missouri, had been driving erratically on the night he died. Police had been called out to investigate and were seeking the driver when they came across a traffic wreck at the intersection of West Mound and North Taylor Avenue. Guthrie’s vehicle had plowed into the back of another vehicle at more than 90 mph and then left the road and flipped over backwards onto its roof.

The coroner told jurors that Guthrie’s family said he suffered from diabetes and may have been in some medical difficulties before the crash happened. Toxicology results are still pending but the exact nature of what happened to Guthrie in the moments before the crash may never be known.