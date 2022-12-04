Gun fired in argument between two Decatur women, police report

DECATUR — An argument over suspicions of infidelity ended with two Decatur women arrested after one injured the other with a knife and then was shot at by her partner, police report.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said the trouble flared around 9 a.m. Friday at a house in the 300 block of Kellar Lane. He said one of the women, aged 31, pushed her way into a bathroom to confront her 26-year-old partner and injured her “with a superficial laceration” by pressing a knife blade against the back of the younger woman’s hand.

Rolfs said police reports from the scene described the fierce argument continuing as the 26-year-old woman ordered the older woman to leave the house, which she did. Rolfs referred to the older woman as suspect one and the younger one as suspect two.

“Suspect one exits the front door of the house and suspect two retrieves her handgun, which is legally owned,” said Rolfs.

“Suspect two then also exits her house and stands out on the front porch while suspect one stands in a neighbor’s yard and there was some yelling back and forth. Suspect two got upset that suspect one refused to leave and decided to shoot her gun in the general direction of suspect one to try and scare her away.”

Rolfs said the bullet missed the woman but blew a hole in a neighbor’s car. “Fortunately, that car was parked and there was nobody in it,” he added.

Police had already been on their way and Rolfs said they arrested the woman with the gun on a preliminary charge of the aggravated discharge of a firearm. The other woman was booked on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery, and both were taken to the Macon County Jail.